49ers' George Kittle: Likely to play, but stamina concern

Kittle (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play but there's some concern about whether he'll be able to finish the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle was added to the injury report Friday with a groin issue and he may be a true game-time decision. Fantasy managers will want to check his status closely before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff as a result. Even if he suits up, Kittle may not make for an optimal lineup option in DFS contests, given the concern that his snap count could be more limited than usual.