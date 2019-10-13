49ers' George Kittle: Likely to play, but stamina concern
Kittle (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play but there's some concern about whether he'll be able to finish the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kittle was added to the injury report Friday with a groin issue and he may be a true game-time decision. Fantasy managers will want to check his status closely before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff as a result. Even if he suits up, Kittle may not make for an optimal lineup option in DFS contests, given the concern that his snap count could be more limited than usual.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 6 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 6 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 6 injury report: Gurley out?
Running back concerns are all over the place, and receiver depth will be tested as well. Dave...