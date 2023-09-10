Kittle (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Official word on Kittle's status will arrive when the 49ers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming Kittle gets the green light to play, he's expected to be on the field to give Brock Purdy a full assortment of offensive weapons. If Kittle is limited in any capacity, though, it could result in a small uptick in targets for Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.