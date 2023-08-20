San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that he expects Kittle (groin) will return to practice at some point during this coming week, Lindsey Pallares of the team's official site reports.

Kittle has been dealing with an adductor strain that left him sidelined for the 49ers' first two preseason contests, including Saturday's 21-20 win versus Denver. The 29-year-old caught 60 passes and a career-high 11 touchdown passes over 15 games last season, so there should be no reason to rush him back prematurely this preseason. Therefore, it's possible Kittle could still sit out Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers, even if he does return to practice ahead of this contest.