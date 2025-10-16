Kittle (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Since the 49ers designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Kittle has maintained his listed activity level on the 49ers' first two Week 7 injury reports. Per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, Kittle said that he suffered a full tear of his hamstring Week 1 at Seattle, which spurred extra caution in his recovery effort. However, Kittle added that he's back to full health and intends to suit up this weekend. San Francisco will need to activate the veteran tight end from IR by Saturday afternoon in order for him to have a chance to be available Sunday versus the Falcons.