Kittle (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle returned from a one-game absence this past Saturday against the Seahawks and handled a massive 95 percent snap share, but the results in the box score (5-29-0 on seven targets) were minimal. He's operated with practice restrictions so far this week due to the mid-to-low ankle sprain that sidelined him Week 17, giving him one more chance to practice in full ahead of Sunday's wild-card game at Philadelphia.