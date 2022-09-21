Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (groin) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle capped Week 2 prep with a limited showing on the field, after which Shanahan said the tight end looked "awesome," per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Still, the 49ers opted to keep Kittle sidelined for a second consecutive game to start the campaign with the hope he'd be healthier for Week 3. He'll have two more chances to bump up to a full session Thursday and/or Friday before the team potentially clears him for his season debut.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Was close to playing Week 2•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Officially not playing Sunday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Trending up but still questionable•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Could practice Friday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Remains spectator for practice•