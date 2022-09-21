Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (groin) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle capped Week 2 prep with a limited showing on the field, after which Shanahan said the tight end looked "awesome," per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Still, the 49ers opted to keep Kittle sidelined for a second consecutive game to start the campaign with the hope he'd be healthier for Week 3. He'll have two more chances to bump up to a full session Thursday and/or Friday before the team potentially clears him for his season debut.

