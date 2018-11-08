Kittle (chest) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle has tended to shoulder and knee injuries already this season but hasn't missed any game action as a result. With extra time to prepare for the 49ers' Week 10 matchup with the Giants, there isn't much worry about Kittle toughing out the chest concern and suiting up Monday. In his second season, Kittle ranks third behind Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz in receiving yards per game (76.9) among NFL tight ends, making him a must-start on a weekly basis.

