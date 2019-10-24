49ers' George Kittle: Limited in practice Thursday

Kittle (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

A groin issue has impacted Kittle's practice reps the past three weeks, so the cap in his reps likely is for maintenance purposes more than anything. In two contests with the injury in tow, he's totaled 11 catches (on 13 targets) for 141 yards. He'll attempt to bounce back Sunday against the Panthers' seventh-ranked pass defense (225 yards per game).

