Kittle (hip) was limited in practice Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' injury report Monday so his limited participation Tuesday could be viewed as a step in the right direction. However, his status for Wednesday's practice should offer a better understanding of whether the tight end will suit up for Thursday's tilt with the Rams. Should he be sidelined, look for Garrett Celek to take over starting tight end responsibilities.