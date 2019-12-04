Play

49ers' George Kittle: Limited in practice Wednesday

Kittle (knee/ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle seemingly will operate with some limitations in practice for the rest of the season as he attempts to play through a lingering left knee injury and bone chip in his ankle. He'll have two more days in which to elevate to full participation, but even if he doesn't, he may ditch his designations by the release of Friday's injury report, as he did last week.

