Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (hamstring) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, thereby designating the tight end to return from injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Last Wednesday, Shanahan told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com that there's a chance Kittle is able to suit up Week 7, and the tight end's return to practice this Wednesday is the first step in making that a reality. Kittle has been sidelined since the season opener, when he injured his hamstring in the first half of an eventual 49ers win at Seattle. In the end, Friday's practice report will reveal his odds to play Sunday versus the Falcons.