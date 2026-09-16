Kittle (Achilles) was limited in practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle operated with a cap on his practice reps last week before returning to action just nine months removed from tearing his right Achilles in a wild-card win at Philadelphia. In the 49ers' Week 1 victory against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, he started, played 30 of 65 offensive snaps and gathered in two of five targets for 12 yards. San Francisco may continue to take it easy on Kittle in the early going with the long term in mind, but his status for game days doesn't appear to be in any question.