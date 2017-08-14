Play

Kittle (hamstring) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

Kittle has been hampered by a nagging hamstring injury since the beginning of August and wasn't able to play in the 49ers' preseason opener last week. He appears questionable to play in the next exhibition game Saturday against the Broncos.

