Kittle (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was of the belief Kittle wouldn't practice Thursday due to a knee injury stemming from Sunday's loss at Arizona. Clearly, Kittle bucked those expectations and may be ahead of the schedule set by the 49ers' training staff. No matter, his status should continue to be watched due to his standing as the NFL's third-leading tight end in terms of receiving yards (399 in five games).

More News
Our Latest Stories