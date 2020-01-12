49ers' George Kittle: Limited production in playoff win
Kittle had three catches (five targets) for 16 yards in Saturday's NFC divisional round win over Minnesota.
This was set to be a tough matchup for Kittle on paper, as the Vikings allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Minnesota boasts fast and athletic 4-3 linebackers, and they consistently doubled San Francisco's star tight end when he went out on routes. Coach Kyle Shanahan's run-heavy gameplan (47 rushes to 19 pass attempts) also factored into the 26-year-old's reduced offensive opportunities. Both of the 49ers' potential opponents in the upcoming NFC Championship Game (Seattle or Green Bay) were far more lenient on opposing tight ends this season, so there is certainly bounce-back potential for Kittle heading into next Sunday's contest.
