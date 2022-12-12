Kittle caught four of five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers.

Kittle saw some extra usage in rookie Brock Purdy's first career start, but he still finished with less than 30 yards for the fourth time in five games. It has been a rollercoaster ride for the 28-year-old in 2022, but he still owns a respectable 42/500/4 receiving line through 11 starts. While managers may be losing faith in the former fantasy stud, head coach Kyle Shanahan may be forced to draw up more plays for his star tight end down the stretch after Deebo Samuel (ankle) had to be carted off the field Sunday. Kittle will look to get his season back on track against the Seahawks on Thursday.