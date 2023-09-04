Kittle (undisclosed) is working off to the side during Monday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle had an adductor strain in mid-August and was determined to need more rest after making a brief appearance in the 49ers' final preseason game. Coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that he expected the tight end to resume practicing this week, with a return to individual work Monday marking a step in the right direction. The team won't post an official injury report until Wednesday, four days before the 49ers start their season in Pittsburgh against a star-studded Steelers defense.