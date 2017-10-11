49ers' George Kittle: Limited Wednesday
Kittle (chest) was limited in practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle has regularly been hindered by injuries since he was drafted in April, with a chest concern joining hamstring, calf and hip issues from past months. He's nonetheless played in all five games possible, including this past Sunday in Indianapolis, where he put up season highs (seven catches on nine targets for 83 yards and one touchdown) across the board. Assuming he's given the all-clear by Sunday's kickoff, he'll look to keep up the pace against a Redskins defense that has yielded 90.3 yards per outing and two touchdowns to tight ends this season.
More News
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...