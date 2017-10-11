Kittle (chest) was limited in practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle has regularly been hindered by injuries since he was drafted in April, with a chest concern joining hamstring, calf and hip issues from past months. He's nonetheless played in all five games possible, including this past Sunday in Indianapolis, where he put up season highs (seven catches on nine targets for 83 yards and one touchdown) across the board. Assuming he's given the all-clear by Sunday's kickoff, he'll look to keep up the pace against a Redskins defense that has yielded 90.3 yards per outing and two touchdowns to tight ends this season.