Kittle (leg) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, with head coach Kyle Shanahan saying he's hopeful the tight end can return for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Garrett Celek made the most of Kittle's absence in a 31-21 win over the Giants in Week 10, catching four of six targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in a prime matchup. Coming out of a bye week, the San Francisco tight ends will face a much tougher task, regardless of whether it's Kittle or Celek leading the charge.