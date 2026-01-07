KIttle (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

After missing a Week 17 win against the Bears due to a mid-to-low-ankle sprain, Kittle was back in action this past Saturday against the Seahawks, logging 95 percent of the snaps on his way to five catches (on seven targets) for 29 yards. He continues to deal with the injury in the wake of that loss, but he at least will have two more opportunities to log a full practice this week before the 49ers potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's wild-card game at Philadelphia.