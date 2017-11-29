49ers' George Kittle: Limited with ankle injury
Kittle (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kittle returned from a one-game absence for Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle, but he only played 35 percent of snaps on offense and caught one pass for 14 yards on two targets. It appears the rookie is stuck in a part-time role, as fellow tight end Garrett Celek caught both of his targets for seven yards while logging 68 percent of the snaps. The Niners might consider upping Kittle's snap count if he gets back to full strength and is no longer hampered by the leg/ankle injury that's bothered him since early November.
