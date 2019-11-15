49ers' George Kittle: Listed as doubtful again

Kittle (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle had the same designation last week, ultimately looking on from a press box as the 49ers lost an overtime thriller to the Seahawks. His continued absence from practice throughout the week points toward another missed game, though he at least was spotted Friday doing some form of a workout on a side field. Ross Dwelley drew seven targets and handled a 93 percent snap share in Monday's loss, and Garrett Celek may be ready for a larger role in his second week off the PUP list. The 49ers and Cardinals are scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.