49ers' George Kittle: Listed as doubtful

Kittle (knee/ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time contest against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Unable to practice all week, it seems more and more likely Kittle will be unavailable for the 49ers' pivotal Monday night divisional matchup against the Seahawks, with Saturday's designation essentially confirming the bad news. Ross Dwelley is the only healthy tight end on the 49ers' roster at the moment, as Levine Toilolo is also listed as questionable with a groin injury.