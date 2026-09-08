Kittle (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle has been practicing regularly since being activated from the active/PUP list a little over two weeks ago, and although he seemingly did not take part in every drill Tuesday, he was able to get at least some work in at San Francisco's first official practice session of the week. He could wind up a full participant before kickoff, and even still the door remains open for him to suit up for Week 1.