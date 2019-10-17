Play

49ers' George Kittle: Listed as limited Thursday

Kittle (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Moving on from Wednesday's DNP, Kittle has put himself on a path to suit up Week 7. Friday's injury report will disclose his potential availability for Sunday's contest at Washington, where he'll be looking to build upon his 8-103-0 line from a Week 6 win against the Rams.

