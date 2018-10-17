Kittle (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kittle was held below 75 yards for just the second time this season Week 6, corralling four of six passes for 30 yards Monday in Green Bay. Due to his prior production, he can be forgiven for a suboptimal outing on occasion. Assuming he puts the knee injury behind him yet again, he'll face a Rams defense Sunday that has given up 8.0 YPT but no touchdowns to tight ends through six games.

