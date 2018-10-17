49ers' George Kittle: Listed as limited Wednesday
Kittle (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Kittle was held below 75 yards for just the second time this season Week 6, corralling four of six passes for 30 yards in Monday's 33-30 loss to Green Bay. Due to his prior production, Kittle can be forgiven for a sub-optimal outing on occasion. Assuming he puts the knee injury behind him yet again, he'll face a Rams defense Sunday that has given up 8.0 yards per target but no touchdowns to tight ends through six games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...