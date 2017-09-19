49ers' George Kittle: Listed as non-participant Monday
Kittle (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' injury report Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The 49ers didn't practice Monday, but if they had, Kittle would have been held out. Since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, he's tended to hamstring, calf and hip concerns but played through the pain, at least in the regular season. With a short week to prepare for Thursday's game against the Rams, he may not be so lucky on this occasion. If he's among the team's Week 3 inactives, Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen will handle tight end in Kittle's stead.
More News
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...