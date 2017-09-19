Kittle (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' injury report Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers didn't practice Monday, but if they had, Kittle would have been held out. Since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, he's tended to hamstring, calf and hip concerns but played through the pain, at least in the regular season. With a short week to prepare for Thursday's game against the Rams, he may not be so lucky on this occasion. If he's among the team's Week 3 inactives, Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen will handle tight end in Kittle's stead.