Kittle (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Cam Inman of CSN Bay Area reports.

Held out of Monday's practice, Kittle managed limited participation Tuesday and Wednesday, likely setting him up to play Week 3. He played through the same injury the past two weeks, catching seven of eight targets for 40 yards while playing 92 percent of the offensive snaps.

