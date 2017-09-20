49ers' George Kittle: Listed as questionable
Kittle (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Cam Inman of CSN Bay Area reports.
Held out of Monday's practice, Kittle managed limited participation Tuesday and Wednesday, likely setting him up to play Week 3. He played through the same injury the past two weeks, catching seven of eight targets for 40 yards while playing 92 percent of the offensive snaps.
More News
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...