49ers' George Kittle: Logging another DNP
Kittle isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game in Kansas City, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kittle has been tending to calf tightness for the better part of the past two weeks, but with his return to practice Thursday, there was a sliver of hope he'd make his first appearance of exhibition season. Instead, the 49ers will exercise caution with the team's top pass catcher. After this decision, Kittle won't be in consideration for game action before Week 1, when the 49ers make a visit to Tampa Bay.
