Kittle (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kittle matched his activity from the 49ers' first practice of the week a day earlier, which at least indicates that he isn't dealing with any setbacks in his recovery from an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his left knee. Even so, Kittle was evasive Thursday when asked about his chances of playing Sunday against the Giants, merely telling Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle that he "feels better every single day." The 49ers' final practice report of the week will be released Friday, at which time fantasy managers should gain a better sense of his status heading into the weekend.