49ers' George Kittle: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Kittle was held out of practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Kittle broke a bone in his ankle Week 9 at Arizona, resulting in back-to-back absences. Upon his return Week 12 against the Packers, he's been his usual self in the offensive scheme en route to a 42-528-3 line on 55 targets across seven games. The sudden appearance of 'ankle' and Kittle's subsequent DNP are somewhat worrisome, but the development also may be maintenance-related with the season on the line Sunday. His activity level Thursday and Friday will give a better sense of his odds to play in the NFC Championship Game against the Packers.