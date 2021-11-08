Kittle caught six of eight targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Cardinals.

The tight end looked completely healthy in his first game action since Week 4, and Kittle celebrated his return from a calf injury by leading the 49ers in receiving yards and scoring his first TD of 2021 on a six-yard toss from Jimmy Garoppolo just before halftime. Kittle will attempt to continue to make up for lost time in a Week 10 clash with the Rams.