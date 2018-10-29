Kittle caught five of eight targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Kittle finished behind only Kendrick Bourne in targets, catches and yardage as he went over 50 receiving yards for the sixth time in eight games. He's begun to draw additional attention from opposing defenses, but his rapport with C.J. Beathard makes him a useful fantasy starter most weeks. Kittle will be on bye next week before taking on the Chiefs in Week 10.