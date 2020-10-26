Kittle caught five of seven targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 33-6 win over the Patriots.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Kittle didn't play a huge role in building his team's lead as he was mostly limited to short gains. He tied for the team lead in targets but finished third in receiving yards as the ground game took center stage for the majority of the second half. Kittle remains a central figure in the 49ers offense and could be leaned on much more heavily in next Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.