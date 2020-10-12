Kittle caught four of eight targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 43-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Kittle led the team in catches while tying for first in targets and receiving yards. The production was quite modest compared to his 183-yard effort from a week ago and wasn't aided by the team's decision to remove Jimmy Garoppolo at halftime following a dismal opening half. Kittle could bounce back in next week's matchup against the Rams but will need better quarterback play to produce against one of the better defensive units in the NFC.