49ers' George Kittle: Makes six grabs in loss
Kittle caught six of nine passing attempts for 70 yards in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks.
Kittle tied for the team lead in targets but finished third in receiving yards in the contest, as Dante Pettis and Jeff Wilson both had big games. The Iowa product was also held out of the end zone for the third straight game, matching his longest drought of the year. Nevertheless, Kittle remains a top-tier tight end and will look to break that streak with a nice Week 14 matchup at home against Denver.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Downturn in production during loss•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Catches nine passes in loss•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Avoids injury designation for Week 10•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Wears non-contact jersey for third-straight day•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Remains limited at practice•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Wears non-contact jersey Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...