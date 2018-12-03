Kittle caught six of nine passing attempts for 70 yards in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Kittle tied for the team lead in targets but finished third in receiving yards in the contest, as Dante Pettis and Jeff Wilson both had big games. The Iowa product was also held out of the end zone for the third straight game, matching his longest drought of the year. Nevertheless, Kittle remains a top-tier tight end and will look to break that streak with a nice Week 14 matchup at home against Denver.