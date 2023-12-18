Kittle had two receptions on four targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 45-29 win over the Cardinals.

Kittle's two receptions were his fewest since the 49ers' were smacked in the mouth by the Browns back in Week 6. The star tight end made the most of his limited opportunities by ripping off a pair of huge gains to finish with a respectable yardage total. Kittle now sits at 865 receiving yards through 14 games, putting him on a realistic pace to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the third time in his career. His next opportunity to inch closer to that milestone will come next Monday against Baltimore.