Kittle went to the locker room just before halftime due to a leg injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shortly before his walk to the locker room, Kittle was in visible pain on the sideline while the 49ers' training staff checked out his left leg, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. The team likely ordered up a battery of tests to get to the bottom of the issue, but the tight end room has been whittled down to Jordan Reed, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner for the time being.