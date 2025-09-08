Kittle likely will miss 3-to-5 weeks due to the hamstring injury he sustained during Sunday's victory at Seattle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed during Monday's media session that Kittle was expected to miss a "few weeks," according to David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. If the timeline that Rapoport put forth is more accurate, though, Kittle would be a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, which would require at least four games on the sideline. For as long as Kittle is out, Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges will serve as San Francisco's tight ends.