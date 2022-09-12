Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Kittle (groin) could practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
That said, Shanahan acknowledged that it's not a lock the tight end will practice Wednesday, but it's worth noting that it was thought that Kittle had a shot to suit up for Week 1 action, which is why he traveled with the team for Sunday's road game against the Bears. As for this coming weekend's game against the Seahawks, Kittle's status is TBD, but a return to the field Wednesday, in any capacity, would have him trending in the right direction ahead of the contest.