Kittle has had no setbacks while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury and has a chance to return Week 6 at Tampa Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prior to hurting his hamstring in the first half of a Week 1 win at Seattle, Kittle was involved early and often, gathering in all four of his targets for 25 yards and one touchdown. Given a prognosis of 3-to-5 weeks to recover, he was placed on IR on Sept. 9, and after Thursday's game at the Rams, he'll have fulfilled the four-game minimum on the reserve list. With WRs Jauan Jennings (ankle) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) sidelined Week 5 and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) still on the reserve/PUP list, Kittle may immediately take the mantle as the 49ers' top pass catcher once he's cleared for game action again.