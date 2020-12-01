Coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful Kittle (foot) will return for the "last couple weeks" of the season, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) are slated to begin doing individual work on a side field in the near future as they continue their respective rehabs. The tight end himself hasn't played since Week 8 due to a fractured cuboid bone in his foot, and neither of the players' 21-day windows to be activated from IR will be opened until next week, at the earliest. Shanahan specifically noted "whether it's two games or one game or none," so a decision on Kittle could come down to whether the 49ers are still in the race for a playoff spot.