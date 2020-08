Kittle (hamstring) was held out of practice over the weekend, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kittle has been bothered by a tight hamstring since Wednesday, but tests haven't revealed a muscle pull or strain. It sounds like the type of thing he'd play through during the regular season, and there hasn't been any indication he's in danger of missing Week 1 against the Cardinals. We'll start to increase the level of concern if he doesn't make it back to practice this week.