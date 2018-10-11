49ers' George Kittle: Misses Thursday's practice
Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle (knee) wouldn't participate in Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Kittle picked up the knee injury at some point during the Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, but still finished with a productive stat line of five catches for 83 yards on seven targets. The tight end has been the preferred option in the passing game for quarterback C.J. Beathard since the latter took over for the injured Jimmy Garappolo (knee), but Kittle will need to put the knee issue behind him before he can be considered an elite fantasy play this weekend. Kittle would be able to allay concerns about his health by practicing in some capacity Thursday or Friday.
