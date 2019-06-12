Kittle isn't participating in minicamp Wednesday due to tightness in his hip, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It doesn't sound like Kittle is dealing with anything major, as the tight end was able to play through the injury Tuesday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if he gets the day off Thursday as well. However, the narrative could change if Kittle remains hampered when training camp rolls around next month.