49ers' George Kittle: Missing practice with hip injury
Kittle isn't participating in minicamp Wednesday due to tightness in his hip, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It doesn't sound like Kittle is dealing with anything major, as the tight end was able to play through the injury Tuesday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if he gets the day off Thursday as well. However, the narrative could change if Kittle remains hampered when training camp rolls around next month.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Bouncing back from rib issue•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Dominates with cracked rib•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Sets TE receiving record•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Leads team in receiving•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Contained by Seahawks defense•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Record-setting performance in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...