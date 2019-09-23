49ers' George Kittle: Modest numbers in win
Kittle caught six of eight targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.
The catches, yards and targets led all San Francisco receivers on the day, but most of Kittle's production came in the first half, making his final line a little disappointing. Eight different Niners caught passes in this one, and while the tight end remains Jimmy Garoppolo's most consistent option, he's not yet coming close to last year's pace due to the extra competition for targets.
