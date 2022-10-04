Kittle caught two of four targets for 24 yards in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams.

Kittle wasn't targeted in the first half as San Francisco got lengthy touchdowns from Jeff Wilson (32-yard run) and Deebo Samuel (57-yard catch). The standout tight end was more involved after halftime, securing a 20-yard catch and later narrowly missing a short touchdown by failing to get his feet in-bounds. Playing without left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and later losing Williams' replacement Colton McKivitz (knee), the 49ers relied more on Kittle's blocking prowess than his pass-catching ability, and that could wind up being the case again in Week 5 against the Panthers.