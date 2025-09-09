The 49ers placed Kittle (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.

As a result of the transaction, Kittle will miss at least the next four games before potentially returning to action Week 6 versus the Buccaneers on Oct. 12. Before departing Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks with the hamstring injury, Kittle was able to produce for fantasy managers, finishing with four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on four targets over just 20 snaps. Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges are left as the healthy tight ends on the 49ers' roster, though fullback Kyle Juszczyk could also be an option to fill take on some snaps at the position, and San Francisco could also elevate Brayden Willis from the practice squad to bolster the depth of the group.