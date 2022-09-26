Kittle (groin) hauled in four of five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Broncos.

Kittle made his much-anticipated return from a groin injury that kept him out of the first two games of the season. The star tight end looked like his old self, throwing his weight around in the run game like the pseudo offensive lineman that he is. The 28-year-old's fantasy line left much to be desired, as head coach Kyle Shanahan inexplicably failed to get his explosive tight end the ball more than four times in a game during which the 49ers showed no life offensively outside of a lone drive in the first quarter. The positive news to take away from a fantasy perspective is that Kittle didn't appear to be limited physically, nor did he suffer a setback. Kittle will look to make his first fantasy splash in a divisional matchup against the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 4.